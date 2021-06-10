KEN-W Vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

Kenya Women and Rwanda Women will play each other in Match 8 of the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament 2021 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The match will commence at 1:00 PM IST on Thursday, June 10. Here's a look at KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction, KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team, KEN-W vs RWA-W scorecard and KEN-W vs RWA-W opener record.

KEN-W vs RWA-W match preview

Kenya Women will be looking to get some match practice ahead of the semifinal round when they take on host Rwanda Women. The team is currently second on the points table with two wins and one loss from three matches played. The only loss for Kenya Women's team came against Namibia, while the match against Nigeria and Bostwana ended with the team crushing their opponents by 8 wickets and 9 wickets respectively.

Match day 5️⃣: Rwanda today play their last round-robin match against Kenya without much pressure knowing that they have already sealed their semifinal spot.



Meanwhile, Nigeria and Botswana- both winless in #KwibukaT20 meet in the afternoon to decide who'll go to the semis. pic.twitter.com/Vz9Tp9BxpS — Rwanda Cricket Association (@RwandaCricket) June 10, 2021

Rwanda Women on the other hand are third on the points table with the same win/loss record but are separated from their opponent on the points table by net run rate. Their previous match against Nigeria Women ended with them stopping their opponents 6 runs of the target. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams will look to boost their confidence ahead of the knockout stage.

KEN-W vs RWA-W weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no rain expected which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction.

KEN-W vs RWA-W opener record

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at how KEN-W vs RWA-W opener has fared so far in the tournament. For Rwanda Women, the performance from Diane Dusabemungu and Gisele Ishimwe was good in the last match and so the duo will be expected to carry on the good form in this match. On the other hand, Kenya Women's team openers Queentor Abel and Veronica Abuga have played well for the team in all matches and will be expected to do well in this match.

KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team

KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction

As per our KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction, KEN-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note The KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team and KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results

Image: Rwanda Cricket Association / Twitter.