KEN-W Vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Semi-final 2 Preview

Kenya Women and Rwanda Women will play each other in the 2nd semi-final of the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament 2021 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The match will commence at 5:20 PM IST on Friday, June 11. Here's a look at KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction, KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team, KEN-W vs RWA-W scorecard and KEN-W vs RWA-W opener record.

KEN-W vs RWA-W match preview

Kenya Women's team finished the league stage second on the points table with three wins and one loss from four matches played. The only loss for Kenya Women's team came against Namibia, while the match against Nigeria and Bostwana ended with the team crushing their opponents by 8 wickets and 9 wickets respectively. Rwanda Women on the other hand are third on the points table with two wins and two losses in the tournament.

The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Kenya Women's team that won the match by 25 runs. While the visitors will look to put the host away and secure a place in the final, Rwanda team on the other hand will not only look to settle the score but also punch their ticket to the final.

KEN-W vs RWA-W weather report

The condition will be sunny during the match with no rain expected which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction.

KEN-W vs RWA-W opener record

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at how KEN-W vs RWA-W opener has fared so far in the tournament. For Rwanda Women, the performance from Marie Bimenyimana and Henriette Ishimwe was good in the last match and so the duo will be expected to carry on the good form in this match. On the other hand, Kenya Women's team openers Queentor Abel and Veronica Abuga have played well for the team in all matches and will be expected to do well in this match.

KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team

KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction

As per our KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction, KEN-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team and KEN-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results

Image: Rwanda Cricket Association / Twitter