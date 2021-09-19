Kent Lifts T20 Blast Trophy As 20-year-old Jordan Cox Pulls Off 'unbelievable' Catch

20-year-old Jordan Cox pulled off an extraordinary piece of fielding in the T20 Vitality Blast final at Edgbaston to take centre stage. Having had a good inning with the bat, Cox went on to make the catch of the game or even the tournament. The batsman was awarded man-of-the-match for his performance on and off the pitch. Owing to his performance, Kent won their second-ever Vitality Blast title.

Kent Spitfires played Somerset in the Vitality Blast T20 final on Saturday. The Spitfires won the match by 25 runs and the 20-year-old Brit Jordan Cox had a lot of credit to take. Cox struck an unbeaten 58 to help his team reach a respectable total. However, it was the young cricketer’s fielding that stole the show.

Jordan Cox's catch steals the show

Somerset was batting in the 14th over, at 94 for six, trying to catch up with the rising required run rate. At this point, batsman Lewis Gregory decided to blast the ball over the boundary however, failed to make the cut. The ball would still have crossed the boundary rope if it wasn’t for Cox’s extraordinary fielding. The fielder jumped in the air towards the rope, caught the ball with one hand and threw it back for a teammate Matt Milnes to catch. The effort saw, Somerset lose a major wicket, while Cox ensured his man of the match trophy.

The commentator couldn’t hold back on his reaction and said, ‘best fielding I’ve ever seen’. The crowd celebrated the wicket in awe while Cox was seen making a run to his teammates to celebrate. Both the Somerset batsmen as well as the Kent fielders were struck when the third umpire rechecked the decision and confirmed the wicket. The commentator went on to call the fielding ‘unbelievable’. Jordan Cox's catch went on to become the highlight of the game and even went viral online.

Wow wow wow wow!! 😳 That is the best I have ever seen. Jordan Cox take a bow #VitalityBlast — Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) September 18, 2021

Kent vs Somerset

The T20 blast final had no lack of entertainment as Somerset won the toss, and decided to ball first. Kent went on to make a total of 167-7 with a brilliant knock from Jordan Cox, who scored 58 runs of 28 balls. The batsman hit three fours and three sixes, scoring 14 runs off the final three balls of the innings. Somerset, who opened the innings well, went on to stumble and finished on 142-9 as Kent won by 25 runs. With the victory, Kent Spitfires won their second-ever Vitality Blast title, as they had won their first 14 years ago.

Image: Twitter