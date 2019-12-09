KER Vs DEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Kerala will square off against Delhi in the Round 1 game of the Ranji Trophy on Monday, December 9 at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram. The match will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Kerala will be led by Sachin Baby who led the team in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy as well. They have a formidable batting line up with the likes of Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Uthappa is an experienced campaigner as the right-hander has amassed 9,118 runs in 136 games at an average of 41.25. The bowling attack will be led by KM Asif and Sandeep Warrier, who had a great stint in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. They will have a big responsibility to take wickets against a strong Delhi batting line-up.

Delhi have some promising names within their ranks for Ranji Trophy 2019-20. In the batting line-up, they have Nitish Rana, Hiten Dalal and Dhruv Shorey, who did a commendable job in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Moreover, they have the likes of Navdeep Saini and Pradeep Sangwan, who will lead their side's bowling attack. In the spin department, Shivam Sharma will play an integral role for their side on the spin-friendly wicket in Thiruvananthapuram. However, it is expected to be an enthralling encounter for the fans.

Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

KER vs DEL squads

Kerala Squad: Sachin Baby (Captain), Mohammed Azharuddin (Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, S Sandeep Warrier, S Midhun, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Rohan Prem, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sijomon Joseph, Ponnam Rahul.

Delhi Squad: Dhruv Shorey (Captain), Anuj Rawat (Wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal, Hiten Dalal, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kunwar Bidhuri/Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Kunwar Bidhuri, Tejas Baroka

KER vs DEL Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Anuj Rawat

Batsmen: Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana (Vice-captain), Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa (Captain)

Bowlers: Basil Thampi, Kunwar Bidhuri, S Sandeep Warrier, KM Asif, Navdeep Saini

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena

Delhi start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

