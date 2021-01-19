KER Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Kerala will take on Haryana in the Elite E Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The KER vs HAR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The KER vs HAR live match is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM IST on Tuesday, January 19. Here, we take a look at KER vs HAR live scores, KER vs HAR match prediction and KER vs HAR playing 11.

KER vs HAR Dream11 prediction: KER vs HAR live match preview

This is a battle between the top two sides in the group. Kerala are currently second on the points table with 12 points after 4 matches. They have 3 wins and 1 loss in the competition so far. On the other hand, Haryana are unbeaten and have won all four matches in the competition so far.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Tewatia’s late onslaught power Haryana to a six-wicket win over Delhi in Mumbai. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘#HARvDEL #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch the highlights of the match ðŸŽ¥ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/NJGwlXjI9Y pic.twitter.com/NFPWdlsNnj — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2021

Kerala's first loss in the tournament came versus Andhra in the previous match. The Ambati Rayudu-led side defeated the Sanju Samson-led side by 6 wickets in Mumbai. On the other hand, Haryana came out victorious versus Delhi in their previous encounter by 5 wickets courtesy fine unbeaten knock from wicketkeeper Rohit Parmod Sharma (48 runs) and Rahul Tewatia who scored an unbeaten 16 ball 31 runs. This match should be an exciting contest.

KER vs HAR Dream11 prediction: KER vs HAR squad

KER: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson(w/c), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun, S Sreesanth, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan

HAR: Arun Chaprana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Nitin Saini

KER vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KER vs HAR Dream11 team

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Robin Uthappa

Himanshu Rana

Shivam Chauhan

KER vs HAR match prediction: KER vs HAR Dream11 team

KER vs HAR live: KER vs HAR match prediction

As per our KER vs HAR Dream11 prediction, HAR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The KER vs HAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and KER vs HAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KER vs HAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: BCCI Domestic / Twitter

