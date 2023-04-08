Kerala Blasters Vs Roundglass Punjab: When And Where To Watch Hero Super Cup 2023 In India

Kerala Blasters vs Roundglass Punjab: On Saturday, April 8, 2023, Kerala Blasters FC will begin their Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign against RoundGlass Punjab FC at the EMS Stadium. Despite facing a tumultuous month of forfeits, fines, and bans, the Yellow Army remains one of the favorites with passionate home fans supporting them throughout the tournament. However, the recent events have left uncertainty as to how the Kerala Blasters players will respond.

In ISL 2022-23, the Blasters withdrew from the Eliminator against Bengaluru FC seven minutes into extra time due to a controversial goal from a Sunil Chhetri quick free-kick. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic led the protest, resulting in heavy fines for the club and a 10-match ban for the Serbian coach. Assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed will lead the team in the Super Cup, while the absence of Vukomanovic could be a significant setback for the Blasters.

Despite their challenges, Kerala Blasters FC may be seeking redemption in the upcoming match. Their opponents, RoundGlass Punjab FC, are a formidable team. The Warriors won the I-League title after a thrilling second half of the season, defeating Sreenidi Deccan FC. Juan Mera and Luka Majcen lead their attacking unit, making RoundGlass a difficult team to beat.

When and where the Hero Super Cup 2023 match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab take place?

The Kerala Blasters FC vs. RoundGlass Punjab FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Group A match will be held at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Hero Super Cup 2023 match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab?

The game will be broadcast live in India on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels starting at 8:30 PM IST on April 8. Fans can also live stream the match on the Fancode app in India from 8:30 PM IST on April 8.

Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab: Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill; Hormipam Ruivah, Nishu Kumar, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Vibin Mohanan, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Danish Farooq, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul Kannoly Praveen

RoundGlass Punjab Predicted XI: Kiran Chemjong, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Deepak Devrani, Freddy Lallawmawma, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Adnan Secerovic, Naocha Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Luka Majcen, Krishananda Singh

Image: Twitter/KeralaBlasters/RoundGlassPunjab