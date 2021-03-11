Last Updated:

Kerala T20 League 2021 Tigers Vs Panthers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

KCA Tigers will take on KCA Panthers in an upcoming fixture of the Kerala T20 League 2021 on Friday. Here is how to watch the match live in India.

Kerala T20 League 2021

The KCA Tigers will battle it out against the KCA Panthers in the 13th match of the Kerala T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 12, 2021. Here are the KCA Presidents Cup live streaming details, how to watch Tigers vs Panthers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kerala T20 League 2021: Tigers vs Panthers preview 

The Panthers have emerged as the team to beat in the competition, and they have impressed the fans with their consistent outings. After having played four matches so far in the T20 Cup, they are yet to face their maiden loss. The Kerala T20 League points table-toppers will be keen to keep their winning streak alive with a strong performance in their upcoming fixture. The KCA Tigers have played three matches so far in the competition, and they have only a single win to their name. They currently occupy the third place on the Kerala T20 League points table, and a win against an in-form Panthers side will do wonders for their confidence. 

Kerala T20 League 2021: Tigers vs Panthers squads

Tigers: Varun Nayanar, Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif, Akash C Pillai, Ajinas M, Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS, Ajith K A

Panthers: Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Sachin S, Aadidev T J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Anand Joseph, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Aravind K Sanjeev, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Vinay V Varghese, Nikhil Babu, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna, Prasoon Prasad

Kerala T20 League 2021 in India: Tigers vs Panthers live streaming details

The Kodak President's Cup T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can catch the Tigers vs Panthers live streaming, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 10:00 AM IST on Friday, March 12. To catch the Tigers vs Panthers live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

KCA Presidents Cup live: Tigers vs Panthers pitch report and weather forecast

The  Sanatana Dharma College Ground wicket will be favourable for the bowlers. No teams batting first have managed to touch the 170-run mark so far in the competition, and yet another low-scoring encounter is on the cards. The average score at the venue is 139 runs. Considering the conditions and the results of the past encounters, the captain winning the toss could look to bat first. 

According to AccuWeather, partial cloud coverage is expected throughout the day. However, fortunately for the fans and the participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees during the game. 

Image source: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter 

 

