Kerala Women's T20 Amber Vs Pearl Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Team Amber (AMB) will go up against Team Pearl (PEA) in the second match of the Kerala Women's T20 League. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. AMB vs PEA live streaming is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 27 at 2:00 PM IST. Here is our Amber vs Pearl prediction, information on how to watch Amber vs Pearl live in India and where to catch Amber vs Pearl live scores.
Both the teams will play their first game of the tournament on Saturday which is expected to be a cracker. Team Amber will enter Sanatana Dharma College Ground with Aleena Surendran being their top batswomen and Anusree Anilkumar leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, Team Pearl will depend on Sooya Sukumar, Keerthi James and Nandana to come out on top.
Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the AMB vs PEA squads, our AMB vs PEA prediction is that Team Amber will come out on top in this contest.
There will be no live telecast of the Amber vs Pearl match in India. However, fans can catch the Amber vs Pearl live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Amber vs Pearl live scores and updates, one can also keep a tab on Kerala Cricket official Twitter handle.
AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 35 km/h. The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.
March 26, 2021
Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi T P, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar
Aswathy Babu, Jisna Joseph, Sourabhya Balan, Darsana Mohanan, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya Devan, Keerthi James, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Maria George, B Souparnika, Drishna N K, Yuvanthika R, Sneha M
