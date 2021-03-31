Kerala Women's T20 Amber Vs Pearl Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

Team Amber and Team Pearl will meet in the 11th match of the Kerala Women's T20 tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on April 1, 2021. Here are the Amber vs Pearl squads, how to watch Kerala Women's T20 live in India and Amber vs Pearl live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kerala Women's T20: Amber vs Pearl prediction and preview

The two sides will be keen to claim the crucial winning points from this encounter as they look to improve their position on the points table. Team Amber have played four matches so far in the competition in which they have managed to register two wins. They are currently placed in third place on the table. Team Pearl also have identical points when compared to Amber, as they also have two wins to their name from four matches. However, they lag behind in terms of their net run-rate, and they occupy the fifth spot on the table. A victory in this contest will do wonders for the confidence of the two teams. As per our Amber vs Pearl prediction, Amber will be favourites to pocket the game.

Kerala Women's T20: Amber vs Pearl squads

Team Amber: KR Sneha, M Abina, JS Deephti, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Devika Krishna Kumar, MP Aleena, V Binisha, Arya Baby, Jincy George, Athira Sanal, TP Sruthi, Anushree Anil Kumar, VJ Joshitha, Diya Gireesh, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya

Team Pearl: Aswathi Babu, Maria George, Suuya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Bhadra Parameswaran, Akhila P, Jisna Joseph, Keerthi James, Sauparnika B, Yuvanthika R, Nandana, Jisha Jaimon, Sneha M, Darsana Mohanan, Sourabhya P

Amber vs Pearl live in India: Amber vs Pearl live streaming details

The Kerala Women's T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can catch the Amber vs Pearl live streaming, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 10:00 AM IST on Thursday, April 1. To catch the Amber vs Pearl live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Amber vs Pearl pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground will be favourable for the bowlers. Batters have visibly struggled on the surface. It is worth mentioning that teams batting first have been able to cross the 100-run mark only on three occasions so far. The captain winning the toss could be keen to bowl first.

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 31 degrees during the game.

Image source: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter