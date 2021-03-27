Kerala Women's T20 Emerald Vs Pearl Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Team Emerald (EME) will lock horns with Team Pearl (PEA) in the third match of the Kerala Women’s T20. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. EME vs PEA live streaming is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 28 at 10:00 AM IST. Here is our Emerald vs Pearl prediction, information on how to watch Emerald vs Pearl live in India and where to catch Emerald vs Pearl live scores.

Emerald vs Pearl Dream11 prediction: Emerald vs Pearl preview

The upcoming clash between Team Emerald and Team Pearl is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. EME will enter Sanatana Dharma College Ground with Malavika Sabu being their top batswomen and Saraswathi Unni Amit leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, PEA will depend on Sooya Sukumar, Keerthi James and Nandana to come out on top.

Emerald vs Pearl live streaming: Emerald vs Pearl prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the EME vs PEA squads, our EME vs PEA prediction is that Team Emerald will come out on top in this contest.

Emerald vs Pearl live streaming: How to watch Emerald vs Pearl live scores?

There will be no live telecast of the Emerald vs Pearl match in India. However, fans can catch the Emerald vs Pearl live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Emerald vs Pearl live scores and updates, one can also keep a tab on Kerala Cricket official Twitter handle.

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Emerald vs Pearl pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 35 km/h. The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Emerald vs Pearl squads

Emerald vs Pearl live scores: Team Emerald squad

Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh, Anushka C V

Emerald vs Pearl live scores: Team Pearl squad

Aswathy Babu, Jisna Joseph, Sourabhya Balan, Darsana Mohanan, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya Devan, Keerthi James, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Maria George, B Souparnika, Drishna N K, Yuvanthika R, Sneha M

