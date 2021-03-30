Kerala Women's T20 Pearl Vs Ruby Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Team Pearl will take on Team Ruby in the 8th group stage match of the Kerala Women's T20, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Here are the Pearl vs Ruby live streaming details, how to watch the Kerala Women's T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kerala Women's T20: Pearl vs Ruby preview

The No.2 and No.3 sides in Kerala Women's T20 League, Team Ruby and Team Pearl will lock horns in match 8 of the series. Team Pearl's near-perfect run at the tournament, which saw them defeat Team Emerald and Team Amber in consecutive matches, was brought to an end by the table-toppers, Team Sapphire, who won their last game with a slim 8-run margin. In second place on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.003, Pearl could go up to the top spot if they win this match.

Meanwhile, having started off their Kerala Women's T20 League, 2021 campaign with a 6-wicket loss to Sapphire after managing to put up just 83 runs in 20 overs, Team Ruby have come back strong with a dominant 73-run win over Team Emerald. This puts them at the third place on the table with 4 points and a net run rate of +2.73. A win in this match will take Team Ruby to second place. According to our Pearl vs Ruby prediction, Team Ruby will win this match.

Kerala Women's T20: Pearl vs Ruby prediction on playing XIs

Team Pearl: Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk)

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Pearl vs Ruby live streaming details

The Kerala Women's T20 tournament will not be a televised event live in India. However, fans can catch the Pearl vs Ruby live streaming, on the FanCode app and website from 2:00 PM IST on Tuesday, March 30. To catch the Pearl vs Ruby live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kerala Women's T20: Pearl vs Ruby pitch report and weather forecast

Going by recent matches that have taken place at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. While the average score at the tournament so far has been around 95-100, the bowlers have had a tremendous run, picking about 11-12 wickets per game. AccuWeather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature will be around 33°C with humidity going up to 60% during the later stages of the game, along with 42% cloud cover - making conditions even more suitable for fast bowlers.

