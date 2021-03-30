Kerala Women's T20 Ruby Vs Amber Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Team Amber will take on Team Ruby in the 9th group stage match of the Kerala Women's T20, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on Tuesday, March 31, 2021. Here are the Ruby vs Amber live streaming details, how to watch the Kerala Women's T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kerala Women's T20: Ruby vs Amber preview

Team Ruby have bounced back exceptionally well from their 6-wicket loss to Sapphire in their first game. With a dominant 73-run win over Team Emerald and a 72-run victory over Team Pearl in their last game, the side will be confident coming into this game. Ruby are currently in 2nd place on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of +3.024. A win in this game will put them in first place as the series approaches its halfway mark.

Meanwhile, Team Amber have managed just one win from the three games they have played at the tournament so far. Having lost their first two fixtures — to Pearl and Sapphire — the side came back strong with an 8-wicket win over Emerald in their last match. This puts them in fourth place on the points table with 4 points and a run rate of -0.297, meaning that a win against Ruby in Wednesday's game could take Amber up to third place on the table.

Kerala Women's T20: Ruby vs Amber prediction of playing XIs

Team Amber: Diya Gireesh, Deepthi J S (wk), Jincy George (c), Ansu Sunil, Aleena Surendran, Sneha KR, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Anusree Anilkumar, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk)

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Ruby vs Amber live streaming details

The Kerala Women's T20 tournament will not be a televised event live in India. However, fans can catch the Ruby vs Amber live streaming, on the FanCode app and website from 10:00 AM IST on Wednesday, March 31. To catch the Ruby vs Amber live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kerala Women's T20: Ruby vs Amber pitch report and weather forecast

Going by recent matches that have taken place at this venue, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. While the average score at the tournament so far has been around 95-100, the bowlers have had a tremendous run, picking about 11-12 wickets per game. AccuWeather predicts heavy rainfall in the hours before this match and a 40% chance of precipitation during the match. The temperature will be around 31°C with humidity going up to 64% during the later stages of the game and 49% cloud cover.

Image Credits: KCA Cricket Twitter