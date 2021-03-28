Kerala Women's T20 Sapphire Vs Amber Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Team Sapphire (SAP) and Team Amber (AMB) will collide in the fourth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. SAP vs AMB live streaming is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 28 at 2:00 PM IST. Here is our Sapphire vs Amber prediction, information on how to watch Sapphire vs Amber live in India and where to catch Sapphire vs Amber live scores.

Sapphire vs Amber prediction: Sapphire vs Amber preview

The upcoming match between Team Sapphire and Team Amber is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. SAP will enter Sanatana Dharma College Ground with Bhoomika Umbarje being their top batswomen and Sandra Suren leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, AMB will depend on Athira Sanal, Jincy George and Diya Gireesh to come out on top.

Sapphire vs Amber live streaming: Sapphire vs Amber prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the SAP vs AMB squads, our SAP vs AMB prediction is that Team Sapphire will come out on top in this contest.

Sapphire vs Amber live streaming: How to watch Sapphire vs Amber live scores?

There will be no live telecast of the Sapphire vs Amber match in India. However, fans can catch the Sapphire vs Amber live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Sapphire vs Amber live scores and updates, one can also keep a tab on Kerala Cricket official Twitter handle.

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Sapphire vs Amber pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 35 km/h. The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Sapphire vs Amber squads

Sapphire vs Amber live scores: Team Sapphire squad

Anju Rajan, Sayoojya Salilan, Sajeevan Sajana, Bhoomika Umbarje, Maneesha C K, Alka a Suresh ,Aiswarya A K, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Aparna K K, Aswathy M, Chilthanya J, Vinaya Surendran, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, Nandini P T, Arathi Ravi

Sapphire vs Amber live scores: Team Amber squad

Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar

