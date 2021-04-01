Kerala Women's T20 Sapphire Vs Amber Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report And Match Preview

Sapphire are all set to face Amber in the Kerala Women’s T20 tournament on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The match will be played at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2:00 PM IST. Here is our Sapphire vs Amber live streaming, Sapphire vs Amber prediction, how to watch Kerala Women’s T20 live in India and where to catch the Sapphire vs Amber live scores.

Kerala Women’s T20: Sapphire vs Amber live streaming info and preview

Both teams come into the match on the back of different result in their previous match. While Sapphire managed to register a win, Ruby will look to put behind the loss. Team Sapphire will come into the match after registering a 1-wicket win over team Emerald in their previous match.

The match was a low scoring encounter in which Sapphire while chasing just 78 to win was put under serious pressure by Emerald team bowlers. However, Sandra Suren and Anju Rajan-I somehow managed to get the team past the finish line. Team Ruby on the other hand will be entering the match after losing their previous match to Team Amber. Ruby was defeated by Amber by 4 wickets and they will look to put the loss behind.

Sapphire vs Amber live streaming: Weather report

The condition will be mostly cloudy as per Accuweather which is not a good sign for both teams. The humidity forecast is at 79% with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius. With the threat of rain looming large, players from both teams will be looking forward to playing the full match.

Sapphire vs Amber live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip for Kerala Women's T20 matches have been helpful for bowlers with ball dominating the bat. While the batsmen have found it hard to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers have been able to pick up quick wickets to have their say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score.

Sapphire vs Amber prediction: Kerala Women's T20 live in India and Sapphire vs Amber live scores

