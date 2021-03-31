Kerala Women's T20 Sapphire Vs Emerald Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Team Sapphire (SAP) and Team Emerald (EME) will collide in the tenth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. The SAP vs EME live streaming is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 31 at 2:00 PM IST. Here is our Sapphire vs Emerald prediction, information on how to watch Sapphire vs Emerald live in India and where to catch Sapphire vs Emerald live scores.

Sapphire vs Emerald prediction: Sapphire vs Emerald preview

Team Sapphire are currently leading the Kerala Women's T20 League standings with twelve points. Bhoomika Umbarje and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Team Emerald, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot with zero points as they have lost all their past three matches.

Sapphire vs Emerald live streaming: Sapphire vs Emerald prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the SAP vs EME squads, our SAP vs EME prediction is that Team Sapphire will come out on top in this contest.

Sapphire vs Emerald live streaming: How to watch Sapphire vs Emerald live scores?

There will be no live telecast of the Sapphire vs Emerald match in India. However, fans can catch the Sapphire vs Emerald live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Sapphire vs Emerald live scores and updates, one can also keep a tab on Kerala Cricket official Twitter handle.

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Sapphire vs Emerald pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 4 km/h. The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Sapphire vs Emerald squads

Sapphire vs Amber live scores: Team Sapphire squad

Anju Rajan, Sayoojya Salilan, Sajeevan Sajana, Bhoomika Umbarje, Maneesha C K, Alka a Suresh ,Aiswarya A K, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Aparna K K, Aswathy M, Chilthanya J, Vinaya Surendran, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, Nandini P T, Arathi Ravi.

Sapphire vs Emerald live scores: Team Emerald squad

Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh, Anushka C V.

