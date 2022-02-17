Kerala's Sreesanth Shines On Ranji Trophy Return; Picks Two Wickets Conceding 40 Runs

S Sreesanth's dream of making a comeback into international cricket took a backseat after he went unsold during the IPL 2022 auction. The recently concluded IPL 2022 auction saw franchises not taking bet on the Kerala pacer and deciding to invest on young pacers. On Thursday, the fast bowler was back in action playing for Kerala in Ranji Trophy against Meghalaya. The 39-year-old silenced his critics by picking up two wickets as Meghalaya was bowled out for 148 runs.

Ranji Trophy Sreesanth picks up two wickets against Meghalaya

Sreesanth was making his comeback in Ranji Trophy after a gap of nine years and ended up with figures of 2/40 from 11.4 overs during the Kerala vs Meghalaya cricket match. The pacer accounted for wickets of Chengkam Sangma and Aryan. Kerala skipper Sahin Baby after winning the toss decided to bowl first and bowlers responded to his decision with fabulous piece of bowling. Debutant Edhen Apple Tom (4/31) and left-arm pacer Manu Krishan (3/34) shared seven wickets to crush the opposition batting line-up.

WICKET! Over: 40.3 Aryan 1(14) ct Vishnu Vinod b Sreesanth, Meghalaya 148/9 #KERvMEG #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 17, 2022

WICKET! Over: 40.4 Chengkam Sangma 0(1) ct Vishnu Vinod b Sreesanth, Meghalaya 148/10 #KERvMEG #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 17, 2022

The pacer on Wednesday has shared a video of him taking part in the practice session. The video shows the right-arm pacer charging in his run-up to deliver a perfect outswinger knocking the batter’s off stumps.

Sreesanth IPL 2022 snub

Sreesanth had set his base price at INR 50 lakh for the IPL 2022 auction, however, when his name was called out by the auctioneer on Sunday, none of the 10 teams showed any interest. The pacer took to Twitter to share a positive message and a video of himself singing an old Bollywood song called 'Ruk Jana Nahin.' "Always grateful and always looking forward...lots of love and respect to each and everyone of you.:"om Nama Shivaya."

Coming to Sreesanth's IPL performance, the pacer played in 44 IPL games while representing teams like Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan in his career. The BCCI suspended Sreesanth for seven years in 2013 after he was suspected of spot-fixing an IPL match while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Sreesanth returned to the domestic circuit after his ban was lifted, playing for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Image: Instagram/@Sreesanth