Keshav Maharaj Becomes First South African To Take Test Hat-trick In 60 Years

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on Monday became the first spinner from his country to take a hat-trick in the Test format in over 60 years. This was not only his maiden hat-trick in international cricket but also only the second Test hat-trick from a South African player after Geoff Griffin's in Lord's in 1960 against England.

Keshav Maharaj hat-trick

Keshav Maharaj etched his name in Test cricket history after he took down Kieran Powell, Jason Holder, and Joshua Da Silva in three consecutive deliveries during the fourth innings of the second West Indies Vs South Africa Test match. The remarkable hat-trick was achieved on the third, fourth, and fifth deliveries of the 37th over.

On the third ball, Maharaja sent Powell back to the pavilion with a slog-sweep, right into the hands of Anrich Nortje on the ropes. On his fourth, he dismissed Jason Holder with another trick shot which went into the hands of the short-led fielder. For his subsequent, Wiaan Mulder aided Maharaj after he took a spectacular cacth of Joshua Da Silva's straight shot at leg-slip. Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva were taken down for a golden duck, while Kieran Powell was dismissed right at his half-century (51).

With this Keshav Maharaj became the first South African spinner to take a Test hat-trick and only the second ever to do so since Geoff Griffin. In the course of the entire Day 4 play, Maharaj bagged a fifer after he accounted for the wickets of Roach (27) and Jayden Seales (7) wrapping up the match.

Meanwhile, South Africa has posted a mammoth target of 324 runs for West Indies significantly owing to the unbeaten knock of Rassie van der Dussen (75*). They are currently leading the series 1-0.