Keshav Maharaj Lauded For Becoming Second South African To Take Test Hat-trick: WATCH

The South Africa team dominated the West Indies in their two-match Test series by winning both the fixtures in a comprehensive manner. The visitors South Africa claimed a stunning 158-run victory to seal the series against the hosts. While the Dean Elgar-led side ticked most of the boxes with their improved performance, it was their spinner Keshav Maharaj who stole the show in the ultimate innings of the game by claiming a brilliant hat-trick.

Keshav Maharaj becomes the second South African to take a Test hat-trick

The left-arm spinner shifted the momentum of the contest with an exemplary spell of spin bowling against the West Indies. It was in the 37th over of the innings, that the player removed three Carribean batsmen in three successive deliveries. Kieron Powell, who was well set at the crease and was battng at 51, was the first victim of the Keshav Maharaj hat-trick as he was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder was the next batsman to depart. Jason Holder was caught at forward short-leg by Keegan Petersen and had to take the long walk back after a golden duck. Joshua Da Silva walked in next and he failed in surviving the hat-trick ball and he was caught by Wiaan Mulder to allow the Proteas spinner to pick up a hat-trick at a crucial juncture of the contest. Watch the Keshav Maharaj hat-trick video here:

Keshav Maharaj becomes third bowler after Jasprit Bumrah and Naseem Shah to take a hat-trick in WTC 2019-21. Take a bow king 👑 — Atharva (@Lords103) June 21, 2021

Keshav Maharaj becomes the first bowler from South Africa to take a Test hat-trick since 1960! #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/bhypgbGwwa — atulprakashh 🇮🇳 (@atulprakashh) June 21, 2021

✅ Hat-trick

✅ Five-for



Keshav Maharaj the star on day four as South Africa clinch a 2-0 series win over West Indies 👏https://t.co/CJSnku8moi | #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/20ASpOg1pJ — Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) June 22, 2021

A fantastic photo to sum up a brilliant moment as Keshav Maharaj takes a splendid hat-trick 🏏 #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/lVO2vrU1Y3 — James (@Surreycricfan) June 21, 2021

Keshav Maharaj stats stats in international cricket

The talented spin bowler has represented South Africa in 36 Test matches so far in his career. The cricketer emerged as a prominent member of the side by claiming 129 wickets in the longer format with 7 five wicket-hauls to his name. Moreover, he also has chipped in with valuable contributions with the bat and has 3 half-centuries in red-ball cricket for South Africa as per the Keshav Maharaj stats. He also has played 8 ODIs in which he has picked up 10 wickets.

Keshav Mahraj net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Keshav Maharaj net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 10 crore. The aforementioned figure includes the compensation he receives from Cricket South Africa from representing them in international cricket. According to a report by sportekz.com, Maharaj made $100,000 (i.e. approximately 74 lakh) from his central contract in 2020.

Disclaimer: The above Keshav Maharaj net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

