Keshav Maharaj Stretchered Off After Suffering Injury While Celebrating Wicket Vs WI

During a match against the West Indies at the Wanderers, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj collapsed on the field while celebrating the wicket of Kyle Mayers. Clutching his heel, he was immediately surrounded by his teammates and had to be stretchered off the field for medical attention.

Maharaj had successfully reviewed an LBW appeal against Mayers, taking his second wicket of the day after dismissing Roston Chase earlier. This reduced the West Indies to a score of 34 for 6 in just 18.5 overs. The West Indians lost four more wickets later in the day to lose the second Test match to South Africa by a mammoth margin of 284 runs.

South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Earlier in the day, Kagiso Rabada picked up three quick wickets to trigger the West Indies collapse. He trapped Kraigg Brathwaite LBW for 18 runs in the 11th over and then dismissed Raymon Reifer in the same over for a duck. Rabada was provided some help by spinner Simon Harme, who sent Tagenarine Chanderpaul back to the pavilion in the 14th over.

The West Indies were bowled out for just 106 runs in the final innings of the game. Earlier, South Africa scored 321 runs on the back of captain Temba Bavuma's second Test century. Bavuma scored 172 off 280 balls to help the home side post a 391-run target. Bavuma was the only batsman to cross the 50-run mark for the Proteas. Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers picked up three wickets each in the innings.

Earlier, the West Indies were bowled out for 251 runs after South Africa posted 320 in their first innings. South Africa's batting was led by Aiden Markram, who scored 96 off 139 balls. Tony de Zorzi contributed with 85 off 155 balls and Dean Elgar hit 42 off 54 balls. Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers picked up three wickets each in South Africa's first innings.

In West Indies' first innings, Jason Holder top-scored with 81 off 117 balls. Gerald Coetzee registered a three-wicket haul for South Africa, while Simon Harmer and Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets each. Bavuma was named the player of the match, while Markram was named the player of the series. The Proteas have won the two-match Test series 2-0. Earlier, they won the first Test match by 87 runs.

Image: AP/Twitter

