KET Vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Kent Spitfires and Hampshire Hawks are scheduled to lock horns on the opening day of the upcoming T20 Blast 2021. The match will be played at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury and is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) on Wednesday, June 9. Here is our KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, KET vs HAM Dream11 team, KET vs HAM and KET vs HAM player record.

KET vs HAM match preview

Kent were placed in the South Group in the previous edition of the T20 competition. The campaign proved to be a mixed bag for the team as they won five matches out of their ten encounters. Hampshire, on the other hand, had a forgettable season as they could only manage to score two wins. Moreover, they also finished as the wooden spooners of their group.

The two participating sides will be hoping to put up a stronger show this year. A victory in their first game itself could do wonders for their confidence. Both the line-ups consist of several notable players of the formats, thus making their clash a highly-anticipated one. To follow the KET vs HAM scorecard, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and official websites of the two participating teams.

KET vs HAM weather report

Clear skies are expected throughout the match at Canterbury. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

KET vs HAM pitch report

The wicket at Canterbury is expected to have something for both batsmen and bowlers. While the faster bowlers will get some assistance early on with the news ball, the batters are expected to dominate the contest. The wicket is expected to get better as the game progresses, this is why the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the surface.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team for the KET vs HAM opener. Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir who was a part of the Kent line-up, will not join the team because of his Pakistan Super League commitments. New Zealand's Adam Milne has been roped in as the replacement for the left-arm bowler.

KET vs HAM player record

When it comes to the Kent side, all eyes will be on the performances of Joe Denly and captain Daniel Bell-Drummond. Hampshire have a number of proven players of T20 cricket like D'Arcy Short, James Vince, Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott. The KET vs HAM opener promises to be a closely fought one as both teams have a well-balanced side this year.

KET vs HAM opener: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: J Vince

Vice-captain: J Denly

KET vs HAM Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - T Alsop

Batsmen - D Drummond, H Kuhn, J Vince (C), S Northeast

All-rounders - D Stevens, J Denly (VC), L Dawson

Bowlers - K Abbott, M Cummins, Q Ahmad

KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction

As per our KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, KET will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KET vs HAM player record and as a result, the KET vs HAM best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KET vs HAM Dream11 team and KET vs HAM prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Kent Cricket Instagram