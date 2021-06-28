KET Vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Kent and Somerset are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Monday, June 28. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury starting from 11:30 PM (IST). Here’s the KET vs SOM Dream11 prediction, KET vs SOM Dream11 team, KET vs SOM prediction and KET vs SOM scorecard.

KET vs SOM Dream11 team news and preview

Kent are currently second in their group with six wins and two losses from 8 matches played to date. The last fixture against Essex Eagles ended in a 28-run win via the D/L method. Daniel Bell-Drummond's team will look to keep the winning momentum going with a win in the upcoming fixture. There will be no changes in the team for this fixture.

Check out all of the Somerset squad news ahead of tonight's T20 match against Kent Spitfires



Somerset on the other hand is after 7 matches are fifth on the table. The team has registered 3 wins and had 2 losses while two matches ended in no result. Coming into this fixture the team will miss the services of a couple of players due to injury. The players sidelined are James Hildreth (hip), Roelof van der Merwe (side strain) and Tom Abell (hamstring). This should be a good contest to watch since both teams want to move up the points table.

KET vs SOM weather report

The condition will be cloudy with rain interruption is expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With cloud cover set to remain during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the KET vs SOM Dream11 prediction a tough one.

KET vs SOM key players

Ahead of the KET vs SOM match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Kent will want Daniel Bell-Drummond and Matt Milnes to step up in the upcoming match. Somerset, on the other hand, would want Tom Banton along with Marchant de Lange to perform well in this match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

KET vs SOM Dream11 team

KET vs SOM prediction

As per our KET vs SOM prediction, KET will come out on top in this contest.

