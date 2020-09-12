KET Vs SUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Info

Sussex Sharks (SUS) are all set to take on Kent Spitfires (KET) in a South Group league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match will be played on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our KET vs SUS match prediction, KET vs SUS Dream11 team and the probable KET vs SUS playing 11.

KET vs SUS live: KET vs SUS match prediction and preview

The two South Group teams will have a point to prove as they square off against each other. With both the teams positioned in the top half of the table, the contest promises to be a thrilling one for the fans. While Kent are the table toppers of their group with 8 points in 5 matches. Sussex too are just trailing by 1 point as they stand at 7 points in 5 matches. Sussex can sit right at the top of the group's points table if they can manage to score a victory in this game of the Vitality T20 Blast.

Both the teams have superstar T20 players from England, making it a highly anticipated contest. With seasoned T20 cricketers such as Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordan, David Weise and Tymal Mills by their side, Sussex look to be the favourites ahead of the clash. Kent will miss the services of Sam Billings, who is on national duty, but Joe Denly will be available for selection.

KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction: KET vs SUS Dream11 team, squad list

KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction: KET vs SUS Dream11 team: KET squad

Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Calum Haggett, Marcus O’Riordan, Harry Podmore, Ivan Thomas, Matt Milnes, Grant Stewart, Imran Qayyum, Nathan Gilchrist, Fred Klaassen, Tim Groenewald, Hamidullah Qadri, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Sam Billings, Ollie Robinson

KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction: KET vs SUS Dream11 team: SUS squad

Ben Brown, Harry Finch, Philip Salt, Stiaan van Zyl, Ravi Bopara, Luke Wright, Tom Clark, Laurie Evans Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wells, David Wiese, Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Ollie Robinson, Will Sheffield, Aaron Thomason, Jack Carson, Mitchell Claydon, Henry Crocombe,

KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction: KET vs SUS Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Philip Salt

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins, Daniel Bell Drummond

All-rounders: Grant Stewart, David Wiese, Alex Blake

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen

KET vs SUS match prediction

Considering their initial performance in the competition and the team combination, Sussex start off as the favourites in the game against Kent.

Note: The KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction, KET vs SUS Dream11 top picks and KET vs SUS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Kent Cricket