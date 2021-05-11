Kevin Pietersen Amazes Indian Fans With Heartfelt Covid-19 Message In Hindi

India is currently going through torrid times due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Support and help have poured in from all parts of the world as India combats the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, who is one of the most loved overseas cricketers in India, posted a tweet in Hindi and asked Indian citizens to stay strong amidst these testing times.]

Kevin Pietersen urges Indians to stay safe amidst testing times

Pietersen that he might have departed from India but the country and its people who have given him so much love and respect are still in his thoughts. He further urged people to be safe and also assured them that this phase will pass but they will have to be patient and careful. Notably, Pietersen was in India recently as he was commentating during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) before it was abruptly called off by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly with immediate effect. The reason behind IPL 2021's suspension was the emergence of several COVID-19 cases across franchises in the tournament's bio-bubble.

मैंने भारत छोड़ दिया हो सकता है, लेकिन मैं अभी भी ऐसे देश के बारे में सोच रहा हूँ जिसने मुझे बहुत प्यार और स्नेह दिया है। कृपया लोग सुरक्षित रहें। यह समय बीत जाएगा लेकिन आपको सावधान रहना होगा। 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 11, 2021

IPL latest news: Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The IPL suspension news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. The same was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World. While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided soon. Kevin Pietersen had recently suggested that owing to a decline in the UK coronavirus cases count and the Indian summer of cricket, the remainder of the IPL 2021 season can be held in England.

IPL 2021 suspension timeline

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to the IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after the SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad team to go into quarantine. Therefore, Match 31 between the 2016 winners and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got cancelled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect with no other alternatives before them.

