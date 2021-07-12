Kevin Pietersen Asks If England Deserves To Host 2030 WC Post Racial Abuse Against Players

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has slammed English football hooligans for disrupting order after the country's defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy on July 11. Pietersen hit out at those who took to the streets following England's loss in the final of the European Championship. Pietersen also bashed people for racially abusing England players who missed penalties in the shootout. The South Africa-born cricketer further asked if England actually deserves to host the 2030 World Cup looking at fans' dangerous behaviour post-Euro 2020 loss.

The walk I took with Dylan to get our car home last night was scary absolutely HORRENDOUS!

This behaviour in 2021?? 🤬

The abuse of the players who gave us so much joy?? 🤬



Do we actually deserve the 2030 World Cup? 🤔 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 12, 2021

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the racial attacks against three Black England players, who missed out on penalties. Johnson said he is "appalled" by the reports of England players being racially abused by fans following the loss. Johnson took to social media to laud the England players as "heroes" and said they do not deserve to be racially abused. "Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves," Johnson wrote on Twitter. The alleged racial abuse was directed at three Black English players who failed to score penalties during the final shootout.

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.



Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were present at the Wembley stadium to watch the final of Euro 2020 with their children, also issued a statement condemning racial attacks against England players. The Kensington couple said they were "sickened" by the racist attacks on England players and demanded that those involved in the "abhorrent behaviour" should be held accountable.

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.



It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.



It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

England vs Italy

After a 1-1 tie post 30 minutes of extra time, England lost 3-2 in the penalty shootout to Italy. Luke Shaw scored in the second minute to give England an early lead in the encounter. For the first half of the game, England's players managed to keep Italy at bay until Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the 67th minute. For the remainder of the game, both teams attempted to take the lead but were unable to put the ball inside the goal post. The match went to a penalty shootout, with Italy winning after England's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all failed to score.

(Image Credit: PTI/Euro2020/Twitter)

