Kevin Pietersen Belittles India's Chennai Win In Hindi, Fans Troll Him With Funny Memes

India defeated England by 317 runs in Chennai to level the four-match series 1-1. R Ashwin won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his sublime all-round effort against the visitors. Apparently, former England captain Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that Virat Kohli and co. defeated a second-string English side as he recently expressed his backhanded compliment for the Indian team.

India vs England 2nd Test: Indian players celebrate series-levelling win

India vs England 2nd Test: Fans troll Kevin Pietersen for his backhanded compliment

On Tuesday, February 16, just moments after India’s 317-run trouncing of the visitors, former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and congratulated the Virat Kohli-led side. However, he extended his congratulatory wishes in a backhanded manner as he implied that England played at Chennai without some of their best players. In his tweet, he even referred the English side as England’s B team, thus referring to the absence of senior players like James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler.

Kevin Pietersen was later subjected to some hilarious memes by Indian cricket fans. Several fans took to Twitter and stated that England themselves opted to not play their seniors, even though some of them were not even injured. Here is a look at Pietersen’s tweet along with some of the fans expressing their hilarious reactions towards it.

Badhai ho india 🇮🇳,England B Ko harane ke liye 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 16, 2021

So root

Stokes

Broad belongs to eng B team

Axar patel belongs to india A team ?

Thanks for clarification 😊 — King Kohli 😎 (@GauravS80731241) February 16, 2021

England played this team by their own choice and not because of any injuries. #INDvENG — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 16, 2021

KP this is for you 😆👇 pic.twitter.com/4mahRNr3mH — Shabbeer Syed (@shabby_Rabu) February 16, 2021

India vs England 2nd Test result

Indian debutant Axar Patel picked up 5-60 on Day 4 to dismantle the English side in their unsuccessful run-chase. Captain Joe Root scored 33 from 92 balls while Moen Ali top-scored for the visitors with a quick-fire 18-ball 43. Apart from Axar Patel’s five-fer, R Ashwin also took three wickets to back his 5-43 and an innings of 106 earlier in the same match. Here is a look at some of the Indian players as they celebrate their emphatic win over England.

Virat Kohli and co. celebrate, watch video

That winning feeling! 👌👌



Smiles all round as #TeamIndia beat England in the second @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk to level the series 1-1. 👏👏



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/VS4rituuiQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

India vs England Test series 2021

The India vs England Test series 2021 will now proceed with the third Test match of the entire itinerary. The match is scheduled to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24 till February 28. The series-deciding final Test will also be played at the same venue the following week.

Image source: BCCI Twitter and AP

