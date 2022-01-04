Last Updated:

Kevin Pietersen Calls For Immediate Scrapping Of Bio-bubbles; 'players Are Done With It'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday called for the abolition of the "strict bio-bubbles", which according to him are ruining the life of players.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday called for the abolition of the 'strict bio-bubbles,' which, according to him, are ruining the life of players. Pietersen turned to Twitter to express his view on the bio-bubbles that are being implemented by sporting teams all over the world ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pietersen said in his tweet that the bio-bubbles are ruining what's supposed to be the best job in the world as players and staff have been forced to remain confined inside their hotel rooms. 

"Strict bio-bubbles for players & coaching staff needs to be abolished for good ASAP! They’re ruining what’s meant to be the best job in the world now. Players & staff are DONE with them!" Pietersen wrote in his tweet. 

This is not the first time Pietersen has expressed reservations regarding the COVID-19 bio-bubbles. Pietersen stated in September that the 2021 edition of the IPL and the accompanying T20 World Cup would be the final bubble-like environment that cricket players would have to endure. After the World Cup, however, Pietersen's prognosis fell short as cricket teams continued to establish bubble-like environments for their players in order to prevent a spread within the camps.

Pietersen to players: 'Get Jabbed!'

Despite the lack of confirmation of 100% protection from the disease, Pietersen stated that COVID-19 vaccines should be trusted. The vaccines have a documented efficacy of over 90%, meaning they will prevent major sickness, according to the South African-born cricketer, who also added that "the age group that professional athletes compete in literally has almost 0% chance of serious illness from COVID."

Pietersen went on to say that a number of series being cancelled is a sign that players are fed up with the COVID-19 norms and protocols. "Players have had enough of bubbles! You cannot perform to the best of your ability by constantly having your every move(even away from grounds) watched," the commentator tweeted earlier in September last year. 

Meanwhile, Pietersen isn't the only cricketer who is sick of bio-bubbles. Virat Kohli, India's captain, and former head coach Ravi Shastri had previously asked for a controlled workload for players to avoid being affected by bio-bubble-related mental problems.

