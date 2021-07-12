Kevin Pietersen Cheers Up England Post Euro 2020 Final Loss, Assures Of Glory In World Cup

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has come forward and offered his commiserations to Harry Kane & Co. after their heartbreaking loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Italy edged past England 3-2 on penalties to win the European Championships for a second time. 'Azurri' had won their last Euro Cup way back in 1968 and this was their first major tournament win after FIFA World Cup 2006.

Kevin Pietersen's motivational message for England post heartbreaking loss

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pietersen wrote 'It’ll come home at The World Cup! We love this England team. Chins up!'

It’ll come home at The World Cup! We love this England team.

Euro 2020: So near yet so far for England

It was indeed a night to forget for the 'Three Lions' as they just could not do enough to get past the Italian defense after the second-minute goal by Shaw. They had done so well, having conceded just one goal up until the final but just couldn’t come up with enough to get their hands on the European trophy.

Euro 2020 had been a tournament in which England had ended a number of negative sequences, they won their opening game for the first time at a Euros, beat Germany in the round of 16 to win a knockout Euros tie without a penalty shootout for the first time and, by winning the semifinal against Denmark, reached the final for the first time. However, it has all ended here for them as they will have to settle for the silver medal this time.

England’s search for international glory now carries on as they look to the 2022 Qatar World Cup in search of the elusive international title.

On the other hand, it was a moment of pure joy and passion as the Azzurri captain Giorgio Chiellini lifted the Euro 2020 trophy. Before, Roberto Mancini took over Italy had embarrassingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and were sitting 21st on the FIFA World Rankings, their lowest ever. Having lost two European finals prior to this in 2002 and 2012. Italy had also not won the Euros since 1968 but everything changed in the Azzurri camp when Roberto Mancini took over and led them on a 33 game unbeaten streak since September 2018 up until this final which has now been extended to 34 games and their record of not having lost to England in a major event carries on.