Last Updated:

Kevin Pietersen Comes Up With Fiery Reply To Australia's Rules For Ashes Series

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen isn't happy with Australia's rules for Ashes 2021/22 as he expressed his displeasure over the same.

Written By
Jatin Malu
Kevin Pietersen

The Ashes 2021 is set to get underway in the month of December in Australia. As per reports, England players who will tour the continent for the high-voltage series could face the prospect of not seeing their families for four months. The stern COVID-19 rules in Australia are likely to disallow England players to travel with their families for The Ashes despite Cricket Australia's constant efforts.

Kevin Pietersen expresses displeasure over Ashes 2021 'family' rule

According to England cricket schedule 2021, Joe Root's men will be in Australia from November to February for Ashes followed by limited-overs series but they will be without their families. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen isn't happy with the rules as he expressed his displeasure over the same. Taking to Twitter, Pietersen stated that families are a vital part of players' make-up and even more so amidst the current testing times. As a result, the Englishman said that the players who want to withdraw from the Ashes have his support.

Ashes 2021/22 schedule

As per the Ashes 2021 schedule, the 5-Test series will begin with the first Test at The Gabba from December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) and Perth Stadium (January 14-18). Notably, this year, the SCG will be hosting the fourth Test match rather than the series finale which has been a traditional host for 26 years.

READ | David Warner literally has sleepless night watching Broad bowl to NZ; gets Ashes nightmare

It is worth mentioning that the last Ashes Down Under in 2017 was won by the home team. The Aussies then successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.

READ | Ian Chappell slams Joe Root over captaincy skills: 'Might haunt him in the Ashes series'

England cricket schedule 2021

  • June-July: Sri Lanka Tour of England – 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs
  • July: Pakistan Tour of England – 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is
  • July-August -The Hundred 
  • August: India Tour of England – 5 Tests
  • September: IPL 2021 bound England players could feature in the remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE
  • October: England tour of Pakistan – 2 T20Is
  • October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021
  • November-December and into 2022: England's tour of Australia - 5-match The Ashes series

IMAGE SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU/ PTI

READ | 'Bigger than The Ashes': Inzamam-ul-Haq calls for resumption of India-Pak bilateral series
READ | Michael Vaughan blasts England's batting approach vs NZ; makes HUGE Ashes prediction
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND