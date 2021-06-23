Kevin Pietersen Comes Up With Fiery Reply To Australia's Rules For Ashes Series

The Ashes 2021 is set to get underway in the month of December in Australia. As per reports, England players who will tour the continent for the high-voltage series could face the prospect of not seeing their families for four months. The stern COVID-19 rules in Australia are likely to disallow England players to travel with their families for The Ashes despite Cricket Australia's constant efforts.

Kevin Pietersen expresses displeasure over Ashes 2021 'family' rule

According to England cricket schedule 2021, Joe Root's men will be in Australia from November to February for Ashes followed by limited-overs series but they will be without their families. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen isn't happy with the rules as he expressed his displeasure over the same. Taking to Twitter, Pietersen stated that families are a vital part of players' make-up and even more so amidst the current testing times. As a result, the Englishman said that the players who want to withdraw from the Ashes have his support.

Any ENG player that pulls out of this Ashes, if they seriously can’t see their families for FOUR MONTHS, has my full backing.

Families are the most important part of a players make up. And even more so in the current climate!

FOUR MONTHS with no family on Ashes Tour? 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/boR9rwuzGh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 22, 2021

Ashes 2021/22 schedule

As per the Ashes 2021 schedule, the 5-Test series will begin with the first Test at The Gabba from December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) and Perth Stadium (January 14-18). Notably, this year, the SCG will be hosting the fourth Test match rather than the series finale which has been a traditional host for 26 years.

It is worth mentioning that the last Ashes Down Under in 2017 was won by the home team. The Aussies then successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.

England cricket schedule 2021

June-July: Sri Lanka Tour of England – 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs

July: Pakistan Tour of England – 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

July-August -The Hundred

August: India Tour of England – 5 Tests

September: IPL 2021 bound England players could feature in the remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE

October: England tour of Pakistan – 2 T20Is

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

November-December and into 2022: England's tour of Australia - 5-match The Ashes series

