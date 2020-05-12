Kevin Pietersen's Dance On Tamil Song Shared By AR Rahman On TikTok; Watch Video

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen recently crossed the 5.5 million viewers mark on social media platform TikTok and celebrated it by grooving to famous Bollywood track Kukkad from the 2012 movie Student Of the Year featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. In the latest Kevin Pietersen TikTok video shared by music maestro AR Rahman, the former England captain can be seen grooving to music maestro's popular Tamil song, which was loved by Rahman himself. TikTok has been quite popular among cricketers with the likes of David Warner, Yuzvendra Chahal entertaining fans with their videos.

Kevin Pietersen TikTok video on AR Rahman's music

In the latest Kevin Pietersen TikTok video, the cricketer can be seen grooving to AR Rahman song Ottagathai Kattiko from 1993 Tamil film Gentleman. In the video, Pietersen can be seen trying to gauge the beat at the beginning but moments later he shows his dancing skills. AR Rahman couldn't resist himself from sharing it. Here's the Kevin Pietersen TikTok video shared by AR Rahman



Kevin Pietersen picks up Bollywood challenge

Recently, Kevin Pietersen took up the Bollywood challenge in which he was seen, acting to the peppy Bollywood tracks like Dheeme Dheeme, Slowly Slowly and Slow Motion Mein. The recent Kevin Pietersen TikTok video was viewed by 5 million fans in which the former English cricketer can be seen sitting on a small toy scooter and having fun at his house.

Kevin Pietersen centuries

The right-handed batsman had a prolific record with the bat, having scored 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches for England. He also managed to score 23 Test centuries to his name. In the ODI format, Kevin Pietersen played 136 matches and piled 4,440 runs with the help of nine centuries.

Pietersen also played 37 T20Is in which he scored 1,176 runs. In T20Is he averaged 37.93 and had a strike rate of 141.51.

