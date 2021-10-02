Kevin Pietersen Defends Eoin Morgan Amid Poor Form, Says 'no Sportsperson Is A Robot'

On Saturday, Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen came out in support of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan after questions around his current batting form started doing rounds on social media. A fan on Twitter asked Pietersen to express his thoughts on Morgan's poor patch in the IPL, to which the South-Africa-born batsman responded, "People need to cut athletes some slack." Pietersen said no sportsperson in the world is a robot who can perform consistently without going through a lean patch. The 39-year-old suggested that it happens even to the best of players.

It happens. No sports person is a robot that continually performs. People need to cut athletes some slack! https://t.co/GWVsgmCFlh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 2, 2021

Morgan, who had an exceptional IPL for KKR last season, has failed to replicate his form in the last 12 matches that he has played for the side this year. Morgan has scored only 109 runs at a dismal average of 10.90 and a strike rate of 100. Morgan's highest individual score in IPL 2021 had come against Punjab Kings during their encounter in India in April. In his last four IPL innings, Morgan has scored 7, 8, 0, and 2, which is very poor given the explosive style of batting for which the England skipper is known for. In the previous edition of IPL, Morgan had scored 418 runs for KKR at an average of 41.80 and a strike rate of 138.41.

So far, Morgan's poor run in IPL 2021 has not affected the franchise as they have consistently managed to win games on the back of some brilliant individual performances in all three departments. KKR was one of the bottom-ranked teams when the season resumed in the UAE. KKR staged an amazing comeback in the second phase, winning three out of five matches to climb to the fourth position in the points table. However, the Men in Purple were let down by its fielders last night against Punjab Kings, where they lost the match by the slimmest of margins due to a couple of crucial dropped catches, including one by Morgan himself.

PBKS vs KKR

KL Rahul put up a man-of-the-match-winning performance last night as PBKS beat Kolkata by five wickets to climb up the points table. Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Eoin Morgan's men. Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 off 49 balls, while Nitish Rana produced a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop Kolkata Knight Riders at 165 for 7. Invited to bat, the in-form KKR batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings, and had it not been some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1/23) and Arshdeep Singh, (3/32), KKR would have posted a bigger score on the board.

In reply, PBKS openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put up a 70-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 40 off 27 balls. KL Rahul held his nerves despite losing Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Deepak Hooda early. Rahul remained on the crease until the 19th over before Venkatesh Iyer removed him for 67. Shahrukh Khan finished the game for PBKS with a powerful six and helped the side rise to the fifth position in the points table.

