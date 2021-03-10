Kevin Pietersen gets 'lot of negativity' after 'Team Piers' Morgan tweet on Meghan row

Kevin Pietersen was ‘Team Piers’ after Piers Morgan quit his show Good Morning Britain in the wake of his controversial comments on the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview. The former England cricketer came out in the journalist’s support after he stormed off the sets of the programme on air over criticism by viewers, and a co-presenter. Kevin Pietersen too was at the receiving end of harsh comments and stated that he himsel had often told the latter to stay away from the Meghan Markle controversy.

Kevin Pietersen on Piers Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle

Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday tweeted that he personally knew Piers Morgan, apart from his work on TV and Twitter, and called him a ‘legend’ and added words like ‘loyal’, 'funny’, caring and ‘fun to be around.' Using the hashtag ‘Team Piers’, he hoped that his ‘buddy’ was doing okay.

On Wednesday, the former England Captain stated that there was a ‘lot of negativity’ for him over his support to Piers Morgan. Kevin clarified that he too had been after Piers Mogan, urging him to ‘leave Meghan Markle alone.’ He called the TV host as ‘beaut’ outside of his work on Twitter and TV, and stated that ‘Twitter isn’t in the real world.’

Just reading the comments on my post about Piers last night(a lot of negativity).

You should all possibly check how many times I’ve asked Piers to leave Meghan alone!

Piers away from twitter & TV is a beaut!



Twitter ain’t the real world! ðŸ•ºðŸ½ — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) March 10, 2021

Meghan Markle, alongside Prince Harry, had told Oprah Winfrey about alleged racist attttudes from the Royal family over their child amid claims that the family did not 'protect' the two, and that her requests for mental health help amid suicidal tendecies were rejected.

Morgan had stated that he did not believe a word the Duchess of Sussex said, and that he wouldn’t believe even if she’d 'read him a weather report.' As co-presenter Alex Beresford criticised his attitude, he stormed off the sets on air and said ‘I’m done.’

As per reports, over 41,000 complaints were registered with the UK media watchdog on Piers Morgan’s comments and ITV, that produces Good Morning Britain, confirmed that they had accepted his decision to quit the show.