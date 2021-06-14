Last Updated:

Kevin Pietersen Gets Roasted On Twitter Over Blaming T20 Leagues For England's Test Woes

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter after the second England vs New Zealand Test and revealed the reason behind England's undoing in the purest form of the game.

Kevin Pietersen

New Zealand beat England by 8 wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston to clinch the two-match series 1-0. In doing so, the visitors became the first team to defeat England in a Test series at home since 2014. While the win has helped the Kiwis grab the top spot in ICC Test rankings, England have slipped a spot down and are placed fourth.

England vs New Zealand: Kevin Pietersen pins blame of England's Test batting woes on T20 leagues

England's loss against New Zealand hasn't gone down well with Kevin Pietersen. The veteran cricketer took to Twitter after the second England vs New Zealand Test and revealed the reason behind England's undoing in the purest form of the game and batsmen's woes in the format. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pietersen feels that franchise-based T20 leagues have caused England's downfall in Test cricket.

According to Pietersen, due to T20 leagues, hardly any of their leading cricketers have played full county seasons, which is why their batters are having a woeful time in Test cricket. It is worth mentioning that Joe Root's men had also lost the India vs England series 1-3 earlier this year after winning the first Test. The series loss resulted in them not qualifying for the WTC Final 2021.

Kevin Pietersen's tweet attracted a lot of attention from the Twitterati. Several reactions poured in as fans roasted the former cricketer for blaming T20 leagues by pointing out how he himself was one of the advocates of the T20 leagues. Here's how fans reacted to the Kevin Pietersen tweet.

Meanwhile, England's next red-ball assignment will be against India where they will play a five-match Test series. The India vs England Test series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14). On the other hand, India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the WTC Final 2021 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

