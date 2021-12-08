Kevin Pietersen Has This Request For Mayank Agarwal After His Wankhede Honours Board Pic

India defeated New Zealand by a sensational margin of 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was a series-clinching win after the first match had somehow ended in a draw. At the heart of India's batting lineup was opener Mayank Agarwal's magnificent batting performances.

The Karnataka born batsman scored 150 runs in the first innings and followed that up with 62 in the second. Following the conclusion of the match, the 30-year-old opener got his name inscribed on the Wankhede Honours Board for first-innings performance, alongside some legendary Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli, Murli Vijar, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Another legend whose name is inscribed on the board is England's Kevin Pietersen who recently had a hilarious reply to Mayank's Twitter post.

Recently Mayank Agarwal posted on Twitter about what an honour it was to have his name inscribed on the board alongside so many greats. He said that it was not just about the name but it was all his hard work culminating into something that goes beyond. He then added that playing Test cricket for India and contributing to a win for the country was everything for him. Mayank wrote: "This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hard work culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats."

This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats pic.twitter.com/Z8rzIfr0X3 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 7, 2021

Kevin Pietersen's hilarious reply

In the image uploaded by Mayank, Pietersen's name can be seen as well except that it is spelt wrong, on the board, it is spelt 'Peterson' and not 'Pietersen'. So the former England skipper replied to Mayank's tweet telling him to ask them to spell his name correctly. "Please ask them to spell my name correctly brother!" wrote Pietersen.

Please ask them to spell my name correctly brother! 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 7, 2021

Pietersen's name is on the board because of his sensational 186 against England back in 2012 when they drafted Team India 2-1. England were down to 68/2 and had to chase India's 327 in the first innings, Pietersen stepped up and scored 186 runs off 233 with 20 boundaries and four sixes, a masterclass that helped them upset India in the Test series.

Image: @kevinpietersen/Instagram/@mayankcricket/Twitter