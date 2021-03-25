Kevin Pietersen Hopes For Indo-Pak 'reunion' As PM Modi Wishes Imran Khan Speedy Recovery

England's former batsman Kevin Pietersen is totally elated after PM Modi wished his counterpart Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from the coronavirus. Pietersen also expressed that it will be a dream come true if India and Pakistan will re-united.

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series for almost 8 years. However, both the teams have faced each other in a global cricketing event like the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup. It was back in 2013 that India and Pakistan last engaged in a bilateral cricketing series.

Pietersen's reply to PM Modi comes at a time when reports are doing rounds that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been told to 'be prepared' for a historic bilateral series. Quote retweeting PM Modi's tweet, Kevin Pietersen wrote that the response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pakistan Prime Minister made him smile adding that 'it would be a dream come true, to see India and Pak reunited'. Kevin Pietersen was recently in India for the Road Safety World Series, further said that he hopes a healthy friendship is on its way.

As per a report filed by Geosuper.tv, the PCB has been told to 'be prepared' for a historic bilateral series between the two arch-rivals. However, the PCB is yet to confirm the report, official of PCB was quoted by Daily Jang saying 'We've been told to be prepared.'

Kevin Pietersen took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

This tweet by @narendramodi to @ImranKhanPTI made me smile!

It would be a dream come true, to see India & Pak reunited and engaging both on & off the field!

We all need each other & this year has shown us that!



Let’s all hope a healthy friendship is on its way!



ðŸ™ðŸ½ https://t.co/jECZLQCDlI — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) March 24, 2021

On March 20, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus. A few hours later Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi also tested positive for COVID-19.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)