Kevin Pietersen Hurtful About Not Being Given Farewell Match Before 2014 Feud With ECB

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant batsman, who was famous for his unorthodox and audacious shots. He had a broad range of strokes in his cricket dictionary that he used to play against the bowlers. The 39-year-old was also a fine hitter, who had the ability to decimate any fast bowling unit.

Kevin Pietersen played integral roles in England's wins in 3 Ashes series in the 2005, 2009 and 2010 and the 2010 ICC World T20. However, the Englishman whose career was marred by several controversies, has revealed about one of his biggest regrets.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen runs: Kevin Pietersen reveals whether Virat can break Sachin's record of 100 international tons

Kevin Pietersen retirement: Kevin Pietersen reveals biggest regret of his career

In an interview with Times Now, Kevin Pietersen revealed that one of the regrets he has in his career is that he did not get to say goodbye to England fans in a farewell game where he could have batted one last time in front of a full house at one of the grounds they came in to support him over the years. He added that it was his wish to give his fans joy in exchange for the manner in which they supported him.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen retirement: Kevin Pietersen says England are the deserving winners of 2019 World Cup

Kevin Pietersen was sacked from the England team in 2012 after it was discovered that the right-hander had sent text messages about Andrew Strauss to the opposition. He made a comeback into the side but there arose a lot of backlash over his return as some teammates weren’t happy. Earlier, former English spinner Graeme Swann had openly claimed that he doesn't like Kevin Pietersen.

After England were whitewashed 0-5 in Australia in the 2013-14 Ashes, Kevin Pietersen couldn't play for his country again. On that tour, Kevin Pietersen averaged a modest 29 in 10 innings, having scored only one half-century only. Kevin Pietersen later announced his retirement, conceding that he never wished for his career to end on such a sad note.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen runs: Kevin Pietersen backs MS Dhoni, says he is the right person to decide on his retirement

Kevin Pietersen runs: Kevin Pietersen batting records

Kevin Pietersen scored 8,181 runs on the back of 23 hundreds and 35 fifties across 104 Test matches. He has scored 4440 runs in ODIs with the help of 9 centuries and 25 fifties in 125 innings. In T20s, he has scored 1176 runs in 36 games. Pietersen was also named the Man of the Tournament when England lifted the T20 World Cup in the year 2010, which was England's first-ever ICC trophy.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen retirement: Kevin Pietersen calls for cricketers to get used to playing behind closed doors

IMAGE COURTESY: KEVIN PIETERSEN TWITTER