Kevin Pietersen Lauds His Own Sense Of Humour While Recalling Iconic 2011 Pepsi Ad: WATCH

Fans have always enjoyed the witty and humorous moments of former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen through his social media accounts. Kevin Pietersen always brings forward the best topics for discussion for his massive army of social media followers. Recently, the former English cricketer has delved into nostalgia and recollected an iconic Pepsi ad that features him while taking the fans back to the year 2011.

The unique and humorous Kevin Pietersen Pepsi 2011 ad

2011 was the year when advertisers were known for their quirky and ingenious methods of marketing to capture the attention of fans. Kevin Pietersen has shared one such example of an advertisement on his Instagram account featuring him in a humorous way. The Kevin Pietersen Pepsi 2011 ad shows the former English cricketer polishing his switch-hit shot while practising on the back of a truck in India.

The Kevin Pietersen Pepsi 2011 ad was unique in all ways as the advertisement showed the former cricketer practising with watermelon while taking instructions with a mix of English and Hindi. The innovative switch-hit shot was called the “Palti Hit” in the advertisement. Kevin Pietersen’s caption on his Instagram post showed how much he enjoyed being a part of such innovative marketing campaigns. Fans would be looking forward to the same wit and humour during the Kevin Pietersen IPL 2021 role as a commentator and presenter when the league is resumed in the month of September in the UAE.

Kevin Pietersen stats in his cricket career

Kevin Pietersen has garnered an impressive number of stats throughout his cricket career. According to Kevin Pietersen stats, in 104 Test matches, Pietersen has scored 8181 runs while maintaining an impressive average of 47.3. In 136 ODI matches, he has scored 4440 runs with an average of 40.7. Pietersen was also a part of the IPL as a player between the year 2009-16. He played a total of 36 matches while scoring 1001 runs with an average of 37.1.

Kevin Pietersen net worth

According to wealtholino.com, the Kevin Pietersen net worth figures stands at USD 7.5 million (approx. INR 54.8 crores). Currently, he has stepped into the role of a commentator and the Kevin Pietersen IPL 2021 role as a commentator and presenter adds significantly to his net worth. Kevin Pietersen was also the most expensive player at the IPL 2009 auction when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 7.55 crores. His net worth also comprises his earnings as an active cricket player with the England team during his time.

