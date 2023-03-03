Kevin Pietersen Lauds PM Modi After Meeting In India, Points Out His 'firm Handshake'

Former England cricket Kevin Pietersen took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and shared a picture, where he can be seen posing with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The 42-year-old said it was an honor for him to meet up with the Indian PM and speak to him about the release of cheetahs on his birthday. The English cricket legend then praised PM Modi for his generous smile and firm handshake.

“An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and a firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir!,” Pietersen wrote on Twitter. This comes a day after the former England captain shared snippets of his meeting with the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

Kevin Pietersen meets Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah

Pietersen shared pictures with the Home Minster Shah on Thursday, with the caption saying, “Thank you for the most wonderful welcoming this morning, Mr @AmitShah. Fascinating conversation. Kind, caring and inspirational man! Thank you!”. Amit Shah also shared the pictures on his own handle, and said, “Met @KP24, former captain of the England cricket team. Had an engaging conversation with him on a wide range of topics”.

