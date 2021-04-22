Kevin Pietersen Once Again Aims To Win Indian Hearts With Important Non-cricket Message

Apart from the IPL 2021, the former England captain, Kevin Pietersen has been actively involved in conveying the updates regarding the Covid-19 situation, particularly in UK and India. Kevin Pietersen recently gave an update on Twitter about his friend’s elderly parents in India receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Earlier, Kevin Pietersen had also congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon seeing the excitement on social media after the premier announced the vaccination drive for everyone above 18 years of age from May 1.

Currently, India is administering two vaccines in the Narendra Modi government-led Covid-19 vaccination drive which is currently focussing on healthcare and frontline workers along with citizens above the age of 45. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine named Covishield, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India and indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, are the two vaccines being administered in the vaccination drive. Reports of a few anomalies surfacing after taking the Covishield vaccine are making the headlines, which has made people hesitant to some degree to take the vaccine jab of Covishield.

Kevin Pietersen, in his tweet, said that his friend’s parents in India who were elderly and vulnerable received both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. He informed further that the elderly couple tested positive for the ‘Indian variant’ of the strain after showing symptoms. He further added that it was nothing more than that and the couple was as good as gold, appealing to everyone that the vaccine works and everyone should take it.

A friend in India who’s parents are elderly/vulnerable have had both doses of AZ vaccine. They tested positive to the ‘Indian variant’ cos they showed symptoms, but nothing more than that.

They’re now as good as gold!



Vaccine works!



GET IT! — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) April 22, 2021

Kevin Pietersen had earlier talked about the excitement he saw on social media after the announcement of the vaccination drive for anyone above 18 years of age. He congratulated PM Modi for the announcement. Coming to the IPL 2021, the BCCI had announced before the start of the tournament that the players won’t be vaccinated, instead, they had to maintain strict bio-bubble protocols to stay out of touch with the outside world.

From 1 May, India is opening up vaccines to anyone above the age of 18.

Im seeing many on social media in India extremely excited about this.

Congrats, @narendramodi! ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) April 19, 2021

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 20, 2021, India saw 295,158 new cases with a weekly average of 233,074 cases. The Vaccine India stats have seen 17,469,932 people being fully vaccinated and 109,659,181 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 19, 2021. India has seen a total of 15.6 million cases with 13.5 million recovered people and 183,000 deaths. People can only hope that the vaccination drive will help curb the India coronavirus cases.

