Kevin Pietersen Plays Prankster As Shastri Crops Out Nasser In Revival Of Famous 2011 Spat

The ongoing India vs England Edgbaston Test is heading towards an exhilarating climax with India on the dominating side. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side will be looking to set a huge target for England in order to try and chase victory. Besides the on-field battle, the Edgbaston test also witnessed a humorous moment inside the commentary box involving Ravi Shastri and former England captain Nasser Hussain.

India vs England: Kevin Pietersen prank on Ravi Shastri

Former India coach Ravi Shastri posted a tweet on Saturday in which the commentators had dressed up in blue blazers in support of the Bob Willis Foundation charity, which was constituted in honour of the veteran ex-England fast bowler. The commentators wearing the blue blazer lined up for a group photograph, which was shared by Ian Ward and Ravi Shastri.

A pleasure to be part of #BlueForBob today at Edgbaston - a great man and a great cause fighting the prostate cancer that took him. There’s still time to donate if you can - https://t.co/RKmgwswdIj pic.twitter.com/8qTN2ABWaB — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 2, 2022

However, Shastri’s post didn’t include former England skipper Nasser Hussain. The surprising element of the entire story was that it was actually Kevin Pietersen who had cropped Nasser Hussain out of the photo that was later posted on social media by the former Team India coach. Hussain comically said that he had been “cropped out of Ravi Shastri’s life, cancelled.” Hussain further joked, “You put your arm around me yesterday and said we are getting on well and that we’ve put everything behind us, obviously not. He has tagged everyone here apart from me,”.

Nasser Hussain's latest comment on getting along well refers to famous India's tour of England back in 2011. During the Test series, BCCI decided not to include the Hawkeye technology since ether was no surety on its accuracy. The decision backfired with India losing the Trent Bridge Test.

In that match, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was given out LBW by the umpire Marais Erasmus, despite him getting a massive inside edge. This dismissal was also part of the famous hat-trick by Stuart Broad. Hussain, who was in the commentary box, called BCCI’s move as ‘disgrace.’ Ravi Shastri, while replying to Hussain's comments, said,

“They (England) are jealous about the way the IPL is going, jealous that India is No.1 in world cricket, jealous about the fact that India are world champions." "They are jealous because of too much money being made by the BCCI. Bottom-line is that they have never been No. 1 in the world in Test cricket,” Shastri said, as Bhogle nodded along without adding anything.

Edgbaston Test: India vs England Day 3 highlights

India is currently dominating England in the Edgbaston Test having taken a 257-run lead heading into the fourth day's play. Cheteshwar Pujara was back at his best scoring a fighting half-century and was accompanied by Rishabh Pant, who is unbeaten on 30 from just 46 deliveries. Earlier Team India pacer Mohammad Siraj picked up 4 wickets to help India bowl out England for 284 runs taking 132 run lead.

India's response started with an early loss of wicket with Shubman Gill dismissed by James Anderson. Hanuma Vihari was next to go after being dismissed for 11 runs by Stuart Broad. Virat Kohli once again got the start but was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 20 runs. Despite losing three-wickets Pujar and Pant steadied India's innings and ended the day unbeaten.