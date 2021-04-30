Kevin Pietersen Posts 'all Caps'-laden Message For IPL Fans Amid COVID-19 Crisis In India

Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen, who is currently doing commentary for Star Sports in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a heartfelt message for fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pietersen took to social media to share how much he misses the fans in the stadiums right now. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is being held without spectators, owing to the rising COVID-19 infections and deaths in the country. Pietersen, who recently arrived in India to assume his commentary duties, has played in the IPL and knows how much difference the fans make when the stadiums are jampacked.

"I miss the fans in the @IPL stadiums SOOOOO much! I really, really do!" Pietersen wrote on Twitter, which was accompanied by a red heart emoji, to sum up the emotion. The BCCI had announced earlier last month that IPL 2021 will be played without the fans, until at least the completion of the league stage. The Indian cricket board had said that it may allow fans in the stadiums for the final four games of the tournament, which are slated to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. However, given the dire situation in the country, the BCCI will likely change its mind and complete the entire tournament without fans.

COVID affects another season of IPL

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the conduct of the Indian Premier League for the second year in a row. Last year, the IPL had to be shifted to the UAE due to lockdown restrictions in India. When IPL returned to its original home this year, it had to do away with fans in the stadiums in order to ensure a safe environment for players and also to prevent mass transmission. The COVID-19 situation in the country has also forced many international recruits to pull out of the tournament mid-season, posing a huge challenge to team owners and coaching staff.

India is currently witnessing an unprecedented peak as more people are testing positive in the ongoing second wave than did during the initial high last year. India registered over 3,80,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the eighth consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 3,500 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 on April 29. India has registered 18 million cases so far, of which 2 lakh people have lost their lives. India is running its vaccination programme since January but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals over the past few months.

(Image Credit: PTI)

