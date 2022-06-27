Kevin Pietersen Reacts To Nostalgic Ashes Clip Of Battle With McGrath As ENG Star Turns 42

As Kevin Pietersen turned 42 today, wishes have been pouring in for the former England cricketer from across the world. Pietersen was regarded as one of the most destructive batters during his playing career due to his ability to play all kinds of shots. Australian bowlers, particularly Glenn McGrath, one of the best bowlers in cricket history, can be said to have presented Pietersen with the some tough challenges to the English legend.

Pietersen vs McGrath

Pietersen's most iconic battle with McGrath took place during the historic Ashes series in 2005, which is considered as one of the greatest Test series of all time. It was on Day 1 of the first match at Lord's when Pietersen faced his first delivery from McGrath in a Test match. England were already struggling at the time, having lost the top-order cheaply for just 18 runs on board. However, Pietersen soon took the matter in his own hands and started building up the innings for England.

On Day 2, as England fell to 101-8, Pietersen, who had patiently scored 36 off 81 balls, decided to take on McGrath and other Australian bowlers. Pietersen played a cross-bat slap to start his onslaught on Australian players. The debutant then hit a six over the long-on region before playing a cover-drive to bring up his half-century. He eventually finished with 57 off 155 balls, which helped England post a respectable total.

Although Pietersen led England with 64 runs in the second innings, the Australians defeated England by 239 runs. But Pietersen had announced his arrival with his aggressive assault on McGrath and other Australian bowlers. On Monday, a Twitter user shared footage from the same Test match, where Pietersen can be seen taking down McGrath. Pietersen dropped a like on the post.

Taking down the great McGrath…..happy birthday KP!!



I love this video 🥳



pic.twitter.com/uL2oiigppJ — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) June 27, 2022

Pietersen faced McGrath eight times in Test cricket and was dismissed by the great Australian bowler on five of those occasions. Aside from a few skirmishes, it's safe to say that Pietersen never consistently outplayed McGrath in the red-ball format.

Image: AP