Kevin Pietersen Reveals A Key Habit That Makes 'world Of Difference' In Getting Good Sleep

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen revealed a habit that he has resorted to yet again in a bid to improve his quality of sleep and give him better peace of mind. The 41-year old gave a decade of service to his national side, having played from 2004 to 2014. During this time, he was the nightmare for some acclaimed bowlers owing to his exceptional batting performances day in and day out.

Having hung his boots in 2014 after the Test series vs Australia, Pietersen seems to have more time to himself and is seemingly using it to practice habits that improve his mental health.

Kevin Pietersen reveals phone habit that helps him sleep better

Kevin Pietersen took to his Twitter handle to explain to his fans a phone habit that has been helping him sleep better. The veteran English batter said that he is back to turning off his phone at 7 PM and turns it back on only when he wakes up in the morning. Speaking of the habit, he said he has seen 'remarkable' improvement in his sleep cycle. The 41-year old recommends all his fans to try this habit, stating how 'such a small thing' makes a 'world of difference.'

I’m back to turning my phone off at 7pm again and only back on when I wake.

Having not done it recently and now doing it again, the improvement in my evenings & sleep are remarkable.



Such a small thing but a world of difference.



TRY IT! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 6, 2021

A peek into Kevin Pietersen's career

Over the years in international cricket, Kevin Pietersen established himself as one of the most destructive batters, who had played a wide variety of shots. He played 104 Test matches from which, he amassed 8,181 runs at an excellent average of 47.28. The 41-year old also scored 23 hundred and 35 fifties over his 10-year international career. When it came to the ODI format, Pietersen scored 4,440 runs in 136 matches. He had an average of 40.73 and scored nine hundred and 25 fifties. Although he played just 36 matches when it came to the T20I format, he still managed to score 1176 runs at an outstanding average of 37.93.

While the former English batter retired from all formats of international cricket on 3 January 2014, he still continued to play franchise cricket. Over the course of his stunning career, Pietersen has played for English county clubs like Nottinghamshire, Hampshire, among others. He has also taken part in the IPL, having represented the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and the Rising Pune Supergiants.

Once he hung his boots from his playing career entirely, the 41-year old has appeared as a commentator and match analyst for some of the biggest games. Moreover, he also has an autobiography written on him, KP: The Autobiography, which was published on October 9, 2014. The authors of the book are Kevin Pietersen himself and David Walsh.