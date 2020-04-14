Kevin Pietersen Reveals THIS Banned Bowler Was Toughest To Face In International Cricket

The coronavirus pandemic has led to major sporting events across the globe cancelled as a precaution to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The IPL 2020, which was slated to kickstart on March 29, was postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis in India. Amidst the lockdown, cricket stars have flocked to social media and have engaged with their fans discussing the game. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has named former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif as the toughest bowler he ever faced.

Kevin Pietersen names Mohammad Asif as the toughest he faced; says he had 'no idea against him'

A video of Mohammad Asif dismissing Kevin Pietersen in the 2006 England vs Pakistan series did the rounds on Twitter. The video caught the attention of the English batsman who revealed that he had no clue when he went up against the Pakistani pacer. Kevin Pietersen added that many batsmen across the globe would have been pleased to see him banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot fixing scandal. Mohammad Asif, along with Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt, were found guilty in the 2010 spot fixing scandal in England. Mohammad Asif was banned for seven years before his ban was suspended in 2015.

I think there’s plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned!

He was the best I faced!

I had no idea against him! https://t.co/AoN2xN2oX1 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 13, 2020

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif bowls a ripper to dismiss England batsman Kevin Pietersen in 2006: Watch

Kevin Pietersen talks cricket with Virat Kohli on Instagram live

Kevin Pietersen has been quite active on social media after the coronavirus pandemic saw all cricketing action suspended. The IPL 2020 was postponed until April 15, but it is likely that the tournament could be cancelled altogether. The former England captain spoke in length with Team India captain Virat Kohli, who he played alongside at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Virat Kohli told Kevin Pietersen on why turned vegan while the duo discussed MS Dhoni's bowling action.

