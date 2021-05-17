Kevin Pietersen Reveals Favourite Covid-19 Induced Dining Innovation In Light-hearted Post

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is pretty active on Twitter as he regularly keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. The Englishman was in India recently as he was commentating during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) before it was abruptly called off with immediate effect. The reason behind IPL 2021's suspension was the emergence of several COVID-19 cases across franchises in the tournament's bio-bubble.

Kevin Pietersen reveals how he is fascinated with barcode technology

Pietersen has reached his home in England, however, he has kept himself connected to fans through his tweets. On Sunday, Kevin Pietersen Twitter account saw another tweet being posted by the veteran batsman where he revealed how he was fascinated with the scanning of barcodes for menus and general information. The barcoding technology has been extensively adopted in different sectors like healthcare, retail, air travel office and workplaces to curb the COVID-19 spread.

It may not be new, but it’s really new to me...the scanning of barcodes for menus & general information is really damn cool! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 16, 2021

Kevin Pietersen subtly questions the stand by ECB

Recently, England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Ashley Giles faced the question of whether England players will be picked for the upcoming Bangladesh and Pakistan tour which might clash with the rescheduled IPL 2021. Giles answered by saying that they have got a full Future Tours Programme and if those tours are organized as per schedule, then he would be expecting all the English players to be present.

Good to see Ashley Giles standing firm over any potential clash between a rescheduled IPL and England fixtureshttps://t.co/XA52u73cqc — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) May 11, 2021

Mike Atherton, the former England cricket captain who is currently a broadcaster, supported the stand taken by the ECB on Twitter. While Kevin Pietersen questioned this move in the same tweet due to the fact that the IPL can also be hosted in the UK. Before the suspension of the league, England players would have missed the England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series. While clarifying his stand, Giles said that the England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series was fixed at the end of January, by which the players had already signed their contracts for their full involvement in the IPL 2021.

Let’s see who wins this one....... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 11, 2021

Kevin Pietersen house

The Kevin Pietersen house is located in lavish Wentworth Estate, where houses can cost as much as £25 million. The Wentworth Estate is an exclusive residential abode that has over 700 homes built across 1,750 acres in Surrey. There aren't many details available about Pietersen's house from the inside but some of his pictures on social media have given a clue of his luxurious haven.

