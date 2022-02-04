Kevin Pietersen Reveals Only Condition To Take Up England's Coach Role; 'If They Don't...'

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and listed his only condition for accepting a job role in England cricket, after head coach Chris Silverwood was sacked from his position on Thursday. Silverwood’s exit came a day after the managing director of England Men’s Cricket Ashley Giles stepped down from his position. The changes in England cricket are understandably a result of the England cricket team’s humiliating 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes 2021-22 earlier last month.

Meanwhile, responding to fans about taking up the England job, Pietersen mentioned that he would take the job only if a certain change is brought into the England county cricket. “For those asking, I would NEVER take the England job until or unless they commit to franchising county cricket! If they don’t and the mediocre county cricketers still stay as professionals, please don’t expect different results,” Pietersen tweeted.

Netizens divided over Kevin Pietersen's tweet

Pietersen ended his career as a cricketer in England on a sour note as his difference with the cricket governing body were out in the open for everyone to watch. On spotting the condition of Pietersen on Twitter, English cricket fans seemed divided in their opinions about the cricketer’s remarks. While some fans felt that the cricket board will never contact Pietersen due to his past issues and reputation with the board, others wondered if the Franchise cricket system would be a solution to improve England’s performance in Test matches.

Kevin Pietersen's time as an international cricketer for England

Pietersen is regarded as one of the stalwarts of England cricket, despite the way his career ended. He picked up the ICC T20 World Cup title for England in 2010, at a time when the team was also the no. 1 ranked Test team. He played a total of 104 Test matches, 136 ODI matches, and 37 T20I matches for England from 2004 to 2014 and scored tonnes of runs in the process. He scored 8181 runs in the red-ball cricket, alongside scoring 4440 runs in ODI and 1176 runs in the T20 format.

