Kevin Pietersen Seeks Accountability From Eng Management Post Test Series Debacle In India

Kevin Pietersen has sought accountability from England selectors & management after the team's forgettable in the four-match Test series against India recently

Karthik Nair
Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has sought accountability from the England selectors and management after the team's recent Test series debacle against India. 

A determined Team India ended up registering an emphatic win by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last Saturday to seal the series 3-1  and as for the visitors, not only did they end up conceding the series despite having drawn first blood but were also knocked out from the ICC World Test Championship final contention after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. 

'The questions should be at...': Kevin Pietersen

Taking to the micro-blogging site, KP expressed disappointment at the English players being quizzed by media every day about IPL and playing early Test matches in England. Pietersen also did not hesitate in naming a couple of players that included the likes of young all-rounder Sam Curran and wicket-keeper batsman as well as limited-overs specialist Jos Buttler. 

The T20 World Cup winner urged the media to leave the players out of this and instead throw questions at Tom Harrison, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the current Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket Ashley Giles, and, the English cricket board's national selector Ed Smith as neither of them had come forward to take responsibility after England's humiliating Test series defeat on Indian soil.

How England lost the plot despite drawing first blood?

The Joe Root-led side have got themselves to blame after they bottled it up despite being in a commanding position by taking an early lead in the four-match Test series. After their comprehensive 227-run win in the first Test at Chepauk last month, the visitors were exposed on the spinning wickets (especially rank-turners in the previous two Tests)as only a couple of batsmen including the likes of Test skipper Root and middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence managed to make an impact to a certain extent.

 

