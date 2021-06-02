Kevin Pietersen Shares One Of His 'favourite' TV Ads From 2011 WC Campaign; WATCH

Kevin Pietersen has gone back in time as he shared one of his favorite TV ads during the 2011 World Cup campaign. KP was a part of the soft drink company Pepsi's commercial during the 10th edition of the showpiece event that also featured other cricketers including the likes of the Sri Lankan duo of Lasith Malinga, and Tillakaratne Dilshan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, etc.

Kevin Pietersen Instagram: KP goes back in time

Taking to Instagram, Kevin Pietersen had posted a video of that Pepsi ad featuring him in which he can be assembling the watermelons in order with some reverse body movements in order to improvise for executing his signature cricketing shot-reverse sweep/switch hit perfectly on the 22 yards. In that Pepsi ad, Kevin Pietersen's shot was known as the 'Palti Hit'.

Meanwhile, the former England skipper went on to caption the video as 'One of my favourites'.

Watch Kevin Pietersen's Pepsi ad here:

Coming back to the 2011 World Cup, the tournament was won by India who beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium as they went on to win their second World Cup trophy after a long wait of 28 years. It was the first time that the final of the quadrennial event was contested between the co-hosts of the tournament and by the virtue of this win, India became the first nation to lift the coveted trophy on home soil.

England, who were led by Andrew Strauss had a lackluster campaign as they lost to minnows Bangladesh, and, Ireland but still managed to crawl their way into the quarterfinals.

However, a 10-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the last eight halted their progress in the tournament.

Kevin Pietersen's cricketing career

Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant batsman, who was famous for his unorthodox and audacious shots. He is also one of the most loved cricketers in India. The Englishman has a huge fan following across the world. Kevin Pietersen played almost a decade for England and starred in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs, and 37 T20Is in which he scored over 13,000 runs with 32 international hundreds.

The South African-born cricketer's career came to an abrupt end after the Ashes 2014 in Australia. In his final Test match, Kevin Pietersen could only manage 3 and 6 in the first and second innings respectively. KP had not only captained England but was also a part of the England squad that had won the ICC World T20 in 2010.

Pietersen, whose career was marred by several controversies did make it count when it mattered the most for England on the 22 yards as he played integral roles in the Three Lions' three Ashes series triumphs (2005, 2009, & 2010 respectively) apart from the T20 World Cup win which where England won their first-ever ICC title.

