Kevin Pietersen Shuns England's Narrative, Lends Support To Deepti In Run-out Controversy

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has backed India women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma over her decision to run out the non-striker for backing up too early. Sharma ran out Charlie Dean for backing up at the non-striker's end during the third and final ODI between India and England late last month at Lord's. Sharma received a lot of criticism for 'mankading' Dean during the game, while some even came in her support by pointing out that the batter was gaining an unfair advantage by backing up.

England legend supports Deepti in run-out controversy

Pietersen is the latest cricketer to join the debate on 'mankad,' saying if the dismissal is now a run out according to the new rule change, there should not be any controversy. Pietersen said that if a bowler runs out a batter at the non-striker's end, it is well within the rules of the game. He said people will take time to accept it but it can't be a controversy anymore.

"A ‘Mankad’ is now a run out according to the new rule change at the ICC. If it happens, a player is playing by the rules. It’ll take time for us all to accept this, but it can’t be a controversy anymore," Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

The controversial incident

The incident sparked a major controversy on social media with several people from the cricketing fraternity debating whether Sharma's tactic was against the 'spirit of the game.' England cricketers, including the likes of Nasser Hussain, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Sam Billings criticised Sharma for her strategy, calling it an absurd way to win a game of cricket. However, Indian cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, and Ravichandran Ashwin came out in Sharma's support saying that she did the right thing since the dismissal is well within the laws of the game.

Sharma ran out Dean after seeing that the England batter was constantly going too far ahead of the crease. At the time of Dean's dismissal, England needed just 16 off 39 balls with just 1 wicket remaining. Dean's dismissal saw India winning the match by 16 runs and handing England a 3-0 clean sweep in their three-match ODI series. England had already lost two matches coming into the third ODI at Lord's.

