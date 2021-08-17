England's poor performance in the Lord's Test has come under severe criticism and now the pressure will be on Joe Root's team to bounce back in the next batch to level the series. The 2nd England vs India Test match at Lord's ended with the host losing the match by 151 runs courtesy of a fine bowling performance from Indian pacers. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen slammed the England team for the dismal batting effort in both innings.

ENG vs IND: Kevin Pietersen's Twitter message on England's batting

Pietersen in his tweet completely disagrees with the current county system while pointing fingers towards the England batting. Chasing 272 runs to win, England were folded for 120 runs with skipper Joe Root being the top scorer for the team with 33 runs. In the first Innings the England Test skipper was the only bright light scoring an unbeaten 180 runs which helped his team get past India's 1st innings total.

Check England’s batting & if you think the current county system is ok, I unfortunately completely disagree! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 17, 2021

Recap of England vs India Lord's Test

Virat Kohli's men to script another golden chapter in the history of Indian cricket by beating England in Lord's Test with the odds favouring the home team by the end of Day 4. The 5th Day particularly belonged to the Indian pacers who made inroads inside the England batting lineup and dismissed half of the team for just 75 runs on board at the end of 30 overs in their fourth innings. Mohammed Siraj, who bowled incredibly well in the first innings, picked up from where he left off and cleaned up the lower order at the end to ensure that India registered yet another win at Lord's.

The win in England vs India Lord's test was the third for the Men in Blue at the venue having won earlier in the 1986 and 2014 series and they now have six points in the World Test Championship. The victory also made Virat Kohli the fourth-most successful captain in the history of Test cricket. The Indian skipper surpassed the West Indies' two-time World Cup-winning captain, Clive Lloyd with his 37th Test win and now, is just behind two of Australia's iconic captains Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and ex-South African skipper Graeme Smith.