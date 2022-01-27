Kevin Pietersen Smashes For 30 Runs In 1 Over, Responds To 'get Back To IPL' Comment

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen was seeing joking about getting back in the IPL after his blistering knock in the Legends League Cricket 2022. Pietersen, who is plying his trade for World Giants in the ongoing LLC 2022 came out blazing all guns against Asia Lions to smash 86 runs off just 38 balls.

Pietersen's fiery knock included nine boundaries and seven maximums which saw the Giants chase a target of 150 runs in 13 overs with seven wickets remaining. The highlight of Kevin Pietersen’s batting in that clash was when he hammered Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya for 30 runs in a single over which included three sixes and as many fours.

Pietersen shared a video of his knock on Twitter which saw him receiving praises from all over the world. “About last night, if you have a minute!” read Pietersen’s tweet.

Former RCB player Shreevats Goswami also commented on his video requesting Pietersen to make a comeback in the IPL to which the former England batter replied in a cheeky way. “Come back to the IPL mate,” commented Shreevats Goswami.

Get back in to the ipl mate 🔥 — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) January 27, 2022

Pietersen funnily said that he would be sold at a high price in the auction and his performance will embarrass the modern-day players. "I’d be too expensive and would probably end up being the top scorer in the league. It would embarrass all the modern-day players!" said Kevin Pietersen.

I’d be too expensive and would probably end up being the top scorer in the league. It would embarrass all the modern day players! 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 27, 2022

Goswami then agreed to Pietersen and asked him to purchase an IPL team and to lead them to the title. "Haha agree, maybe just buy a team, lead & win the ipl," said Goswami.

Actor and cricket fanatic, Suniel Shetty also commended Pietersen's destructive batting.



Killer 👏👏👏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 27, 2022

Kevin Pietersen guides the World Giants inches closer to the final of LLC 2022

Kevin Pietersen’s scintillating knock helped the World Giants grab their second consecutive win of the season to climb up at the top of the points table. This was his second half-century of the tournament and the Giants will be hoping that he carries on his form in the final league game against the India Maharajas.

While it will be a do-or-die clash for the Maharajas, the Giants just need to avoid a big loss in order to make their way into the finals.